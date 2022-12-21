Look: Travis Hunter Reveals When He's Announcing Transfer

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 17: Travis Hunter #12 of the Jackson State Tigers warms up during pregame prior to the Cricket Celebration Bowl against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 17, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Jackson state transfer Travis Hunter is leveraging the interest in his upcoming decision on his future by getting his subscriber count up before revealing where he'll play next year.

On Wednesday, the former No. 1 recruit tweeted, "At 100k subscribers I’m announcing my commitment."

Fans reacted to Hunter's viral post on Twitter.

"Subscribed," commented a Colorado fan.

"Kid coming off thirsty as hell," a coach replied.

"Elite level of attention seeking."

"He’s gained 5k subscribers in 30 minutes!" an account said.

"You know what to do, Buff Nation."

"PUMP THESE NUMBERS UP LETS GO."

"Honestly an ingenious move by Travis Hunter to leverage interest in his recruitment to grow his YouTube channel," tweeted Chris Hummer. "Also, he's put out 12 videos in 2 months! Impressive volume for a content creator who's also in school and playing football."

"Low key jealous I can't do this with the UGASports Channel," replied Radi Nabulsi.

"Man said I need 30k of y’all to get your s--- together or I’m done with this football stuff lmao."

Y'all know what to do.