Look: Trevor Lawrence Posts Update After Shoulder Surgery

Former Clemson quarterback and prospective No. 1 NFL draft pick Trevor Lawrence underwent surgery on Tuesday.

The procedure, performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache, was conducted to repair a torn labrum in the QB’s left, non-throwing shoulder. While the exact moment the injury occurred is unknown, the incident reportedly took place sometime during Lawrence’s sophomore campaign with the Tigers. After re-tweaking that same shoulder in 2020, the top prospect felt surgery was necessary before he embarks on his NFL journey.

Directly after the surgery was completed this afternoon, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero reported that it “went great.” Later in the day, Lawrence shared a post-op update himself.

“Surgery went great. Excited to rehab,” the QB shared on an Instagram post.

On Friday morning last week, Lawrence held the first and only NFL pro day of the offseason cycle so far. This surgery played a huge role in the decision to expedite his workout that was originally scheduled for Mar. 11.

Urban Meyer, Lawrence’s all-but-certain future Jacksonville Jaguars coach, actually made the suggestion that the talented young QB move up his pro day date. With extra time to recover, Lawrence now has a much better chance of accomplishing his goal of returning to full strength before fall training camp.

Through his three years with Clemson, the physically gifted QB only missed two games (both due to COVID-19). With this kind of durability, it’s hard to imagine Lawrence not coming back better than ever for his first NFL season.

Best of luck to the quarterback on his recovery journey.