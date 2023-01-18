Look: Trevor Lawrence's Comment On Arrowhead Stadium Goes Viral

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars attempts a pass during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 02, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars head to Arrowhead Stadium this weekend to take on the Kansas City Chiefs and will be the biggest underdogs of any team this weekend.

But Lawrence might be poking the bear a little bit with comments he made about Arrowhead this week. Speaking to the media, Lawrence dismissed the notion that crowd noise will be an issue, asserting that he can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium being that much louder than TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville was last weekend.

"I can't imagine Arrowhead Stadium will be much louder than Jacksonville last Saturday," Lawrence said, via Brad Henson Productions.

Arrowhead Stadium ranks as one of the loudest stadiums in the country. It frequently challenges the Seattle Seahawks' Lumen Field for the highest decibel level on game day.

As you might imagine, NFL fans didn't like that a whole lot.

"We’re taking they’re soul! One huddle at a time!! DISRUPT THE HUDDLE!" one Chiefs fan replied.

"Hey (Chiefs) better play this on the big screen when they take the field," wrote another.

"The Kansas City Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium holds the Guinness World Record for loudest outdoor stadium, reaching 142.2 decibels at a game in 2014. Just saying," a third wrote.

The Chiefs will have plenty of chances to make Lawrence eat his words.

The game will be played at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday and will air on NBC.