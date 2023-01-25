Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife Had Message For Him After 2022 Season

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 21: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars drops back to pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the first half at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 21, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Over the weekend the Jacksonville Jaguars saw their season come to an end after a battle with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Trevor Lawrence and company fell by a final score of 27-20. The Jaguars weren't expected to compete for the playoffs or even win a playoff game this year.

That made their accomplishments this season even more impressive. Lawrence's wife, Marissa, had a message for the star quarterback after his second year.

"Year 2. As always I am so proud of you Trev. I’m honored to be by your side through it all!! What a year.. so much to be thankful for!" she said in the post.

After the season came to an end for the Jaguars, Lawrence made his thoughts on the 2022 season clear.

"It sets the bar of who we're going to be and what we're going to do moving forward, and that’s the mindset. We won't settle for less than that. We got a taste of it being here, but there’s more left, and we all feel that."

Will the Jaguars continue their success next season?