Look: Trevor Lawrence's Wife Is Enjoying New York City

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 26: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars takes the field prior to the game against the Arizona Cardinals at TIAA Bank Field on September 26, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

In just under an hour, the New York Jets will play host to the Jacksonville Jagaurs.

Both teams are fighting for their playoff lives and both need a win to keep those playoff hopes afloat. New York enters as the slight favorite, but it's the Jaguars that are the hottest team in tonight's contest.

Before the action kicks off, Marissa Lawrence, the wife of Jaguars star Trevor Lawrence, has been enjoying the sights in the Big Apple. She took a tour of Manhattan with her family and hit all the touristy spots.

Now the family will travel just a few minutes south into New Jersey for tonight's contest against the Jets.

Can Jacksonville keep its momentum rolling or will Zach Wilson get revenge over Lawrence for being the No. 2 pick?

We'll find out tonight.