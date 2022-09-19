Look: Trey Lance Posts Message Following Surgery

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 14: Trey Lance #5 of the San Francisco 49ers warm up prior to the start of the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Levi's Stadium on August 14, 2021 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Two games into his first year as the San Francisco 49ers' starter and quarterback Trey Lance is out for the year with a serious ankle injury. But he's staying positive as his long road to recovery begins.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Lance posted a message from his hospital bed. He said that surgery is complete and that he's "ready to attack this rehab process."

"Truly appreciate all of the messages and prayers. Surgery was a success and I am ready to attack this rehab process. We will never understand why, but I trust that it’s all a part of His plan. I will be back better than ever. This chapter is going to make the story even greater!" Lance wrote.

Lance's message has over 42,000 likes and 5,000 retweets in the past two hours. The comments are filled with well-wishes from 49ers fans and non-fans alike.

"Praying for a speedy recovery Trey! Take your time and we'll be waiting for your return!" one fan wrote.

"I wish someone told me this when I ruptured my Anterior Tibialis Tendon. Take things one day at a time. Learn to appreciate and celebrate the little victories along your recovery journey. And most importantly trust the process. You got this [Trey Lance]," wrote another.

"2023 SB confirmed (hopefully we are going for a repeat). Wishing you a speedy recovery young man" a third boldly declared.

It's a long road back to recovery. But Lance should be right back in the driver's seat for the start of the 2023 NFL season.