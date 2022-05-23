Look: Trey Wingo Claps Back At Critic On Social Media

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 18: Trey Wingo, Hannah Storm and Mike Golic attend "A Lifetime Of Sundays" New York Screening at The Paley Center for Media on September 18, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage)

Trey Wingo took some time to flex in the earliest hours of Monday morning.

When a user asked the (former) ESPN anchor about his check from the network, Wingo decided to educate them.

Replying, "Well I don’t work there anymore but my current paycheck is triple what I was making then if that helps."

Wingo's clapback got some reaction from his audience on Twitter.

"Hehehehe," laughed former colleague Mark Schlereth.

"LOL," replied Carl Dukes. "Don't start none, wont be none!"

"Bingo!" commented Sean Salisbury.

Trey Wingo left ESPN back in November of 2020 in favor of Pro Football Network.

Wingo joined PFN as both an "equity partner" and content provider. Since coming on board, the 58-year-old Connecticut-native has participated in Pro Football Network's draft coverage, in addition to hosting his own show.