Look: Triple H Recruiting NBA Star To The WWE

Triple H is hitting the recruiting trail hard as the acting CCO of WWE.

And he's even reaching out to one NBA star to come hop in the ring. Sending out an open invitation to future Hall of Fame center Dwight Howard to sign on with the company.

"When he says, ‘Hey, I want to give this a shot,’ he’s got my phone number. All he’s got to do is call me, and we’ll see what can happen," Triple H told Sporting News. "If he’s willing to put in the grind and drive that guys like Logan Paul and Bad Bunny and Tyson Fury are willing to put in, then let’s go."

"It’s a funny thing. Dwight, in the conversations we had, was like, ‘I really want to do this, I’m serious. I really want to do this,'" he continued. "But we hear that a lot. And there’s a difference between saying, ‘I want to do this,’ and putting the grind and doing the work to get there."

Howard is still an NBA free agent after a third stint with the Lakers last season. He attended a WWE tryout in Nashville back in July and was very entertaining by all accounts.

At 6-foot-10 and a chiseled 265-pounds, he certainly looks the part.

Speaking on a potential wrestling career post-basketball, the three-time Defensive Player of the Year said: