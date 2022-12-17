Look: Troubling Aaron Rodgers Report Has Emerged

PHILADELPHIA, PA - NOVEMBER 27: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 27, 2022 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images) Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

On Friday afternoon a somewhat concerning report about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers emerged.

According to a report from the Athletic, Rodgers and the Packers quarterback's have around 30 hand signals the offense is expected to know. The only problem is that players aren't officially taught the signals and what they mean.

"Aaron Rodgers expects his offense to know somewhere around 30 hand signals," Kalyn Kahler said. "Every Sat players are tested on them, but the tricky part is the signals aren't officially taught, there's no real record of them, & Rodgers often revives signal from yrs before."

Kahler spoke with several current and former players for the piece, all of whom suggested it's a difficult way to operate.

Perhaps Rodgers and company are just trying to be cautious so opposing NFL teams can't learn their signals. However, when trying to get on the same page with young wide receivers, it might help to make sure everyone knows how to communicate effectively.