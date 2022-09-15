Look: Troubling Allegations Are Shocking The Chess World

13 July 2022, Berlin: Pieces stand on a chess board at the Werner Ott Open of the Kreuzberg Summer at the Berlin Kreuzberg Chess Club. The International Day of Chess will take place on 20.07.2022. Photo: Andreas Gora/dpa (Photo by Andreas Gora/picture alliance via Getty Images) picture alliance/Getty Images

Last week, No. 1 ranked chess player Magnus Carlsen suffered a shocking loss to Hans Niemann at the Sinquefield Cup. It ended his 53-game winning streak.

Following the upset loss, Carlsen announced that he was withdrawing from the tournament.

"I've withdrawn from the tournament. I've always enjoyed playing in the @STLChessClub, and hope to be back in the future," Carlsen tweeted.

Carlsen's tweet included a video of soccer manager Jose Mourinho saying, "If I speak, I am in big trouble."

This led to speculation as to whether or not Niemann cheated during his match against Carlsen.

The latest theories surrounding Niemann are wild to say the least. There are allegations stating that Niemann used "wireless vibrating anal beads" to signal winning moves.

Niemann has denied these allegations.

"I have never cheated in an over-the-board game. That is the worst thing I could do: cheat in a tournament with prize money," Niemann said. "You know my dream came true. I lived my dream for a day beating Magnus, and then, all of this happened."

According to the Guardian, Niemann has been banned from Chess.com and has been uninvited from the Global Championship.