Look: Troubling Michigan Football Schedule Stat Is Going Viral

ANN ARBOR, MI - OCTOBER 15: Michigan Wolverines face off at the line of scrimmage against the Penn State Nittany Lions during a college football game on October 15, 2022 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Michigan once again enters "The Game" vs. Ohio State with 11 wins, but this time might be a little different.

Per college football writer Heather Dinich, "According to ESPN Analytics, Michigan played the second-weakest non-conference schedule in FBS this season (home games against Colorado State, Hawai'i and UConn)."

Noting, "Only UCLA played a weaker non-conference slate."

The viral stat got plenty of reaction from fans across the country.

"Michigan canceled a home and home with UCLA that would have begun this year," pointed out Stewart Mandel.

"Maybe they should have played each other," tweeted AP's Ralph D. Russo. "Ohhhhhhhhhh yeah."

"Two data points that have absolutely no connection whatsoever. Nope, not a thing. Completely unrelated," said Jon Wilner.

"Surprised UCLA's is rated weaker when they played a 9-2 South Alabama team and a bowl-eligible BG team," Chris Vannini replied. "Michigan played two of the five worst teams in the country. If only Michigan hadn't canceled the UCLA series."

Is Jim Harbaugh's team battle tested enough for its showdown with No. 2 Ohio State next Saturday?