The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Look: Troubling Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Going Viral

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes warms up.KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - NOVEMBER 01: Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs takes the field prior to their game against the New York Jets at Arrowhead Stadium on November 01, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

A video of Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, reacting to the Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens on Monday night is going viral.

Kansas City lost at Baltimore on Sunday night, 36-35. The Chiefs started off the game hot, but the Ravens managed to stay in it and came away with a huge victory. Baltimore sealed the win with a gusty 4th and 1 call by John Harbaugh.

Chiefs fans were naturally disappointed by the loss.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of the Chiefs quarterback, was seen on video dumping a water bottle onto a Ravens fan. He seemed to confirm the act on Twitter following the loss.

“they were thirsty,” Jackson Mahomes said.

Jackson Mahomes has a sizable following on social media, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram and more than 28,000 followers on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes shared his disappointment with the loss, especially a third quarter interception.

“Yeah, I should have just thrown it to Demarcus Robinson in the flat, then I saw ‘Trav’ [Travis Kelce] come back to me,” Mahomes said after the game. “When dude grabbed my leg, I thought I could get my other leg down. He spun me, and it was a dumb interception. Probably one of the worst interceptions I’ve probably ever had.”

The Chiefs will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Chargers.

About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.