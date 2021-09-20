Look: Troubling Video Of Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Going Viral

A video of Patrick Mahomes’ brother, Jackson Mahomes, reacting to the Chiefs’ loss to the Ravens on Monday night is going viral.

Kansas City lost at Baltimore on Sunday night, 36-35. The Chiefs started off the game hot, but the Ravens managed to stay in it and came away with a huge victory. Baltimore sealed the win with a gusty 4th and 1 call by John Harbaugh.

Chiefs fans were naturally disappointed by the loss.

Jackson Mahomes, the younger brother of the Chiefs quarterback, was seen on video dumping a water bottle onto a Ravens fan. He seemed to confirm the act on Twitter following the loss.

“they were thirsty,” Jackson Mahomes said.

they were thirsty https://t.co/Ibz6UUECSw — Jackson Mahomes (@jacksonmahomes) September 20, 2021

Jackson Mahomes has a sizable following on social media, with more than 250,000 followers on Instagram and more than 28,000 followers on Twitter.

Patrick Mahomes shared his disappointment with the loss, especially a third quarter interception.

“Yeah, I should have just thrown it to Demarcus Robinson in the flat, then I saw ‘Trav’ [Travis Kelce] come back to me,” Mahomes said after the game. “When dude grabbed my leg, I thought I could get my other leg down. He spun me, and it was a dumb interception. Probably one of the worst interceptions I’ve probably ever had.”

The Chiefs will look to bounce back next Sunday against the Chargers.