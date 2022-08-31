Look: Troy Aikman Explains Why He Left Fox For ESPN

NEW ORLEANS, LA - NOVEMBER 04: Hall of Fame quarterback and Fox Sports analyst Troy Aikman attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 4, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Earlier this offseason, Troy Aikman made the surprising decision to leave FOX to join ESPN.

Not long later, his longtime partner in the booth, Joe Buck, joined him at the Worldwide Leader. Aikman has since offered a number of reasons for why he left FOX.

In a recent podcast appearance, he explained why he wanted an opt-out of his contract with FOX after the first year of the deal. He explained the two sides couldn't agree on a deal, so he wanted to chance to opt out.

"Well the reason I wanted the opt out was because we couldn't agree on what fair market value was," he said. "They made a proposal and I thought it was a good start. But there was no negotiation. That was their position and that was where they were going to land. So I said, 'okay, well I'll take it, but after the first year and one year only I have the option to opt out of the contract."

Aikman and Buck will make their 2022 season debut as Russell Wilson makes his return to Seattle as the Seahawks host the Denver Broncos on September 12.