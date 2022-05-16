Look: Troy Aikman Got A Special Gift At ESPN Monday

PHILADELPHIA, PA - DECEMBER 22: Fox broadcaster Troy Aikman looks on prior to the game between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After years as the top commentary voice on Fox, Troy Aikman is set to join The Worldwide Leader in Sports as color commentator on Monday Night Football. And he's getting a special gift to mark the occasion.

Taking to Twitter on Monday, Aikman posted a photo of him and longtime partner Joe Buck receiving their signature Monday Night Football blazers. They got their gifts while touring the ESPN campus at a company-wide employee reception.

"Spent the day touring the ESPN campus and got@presented with the iconic Monday Night Football blazer at a company-wide employee reception. Can’t wait for September 12th!"

Aikman will make his Monday Night Football debut on September 12, when the Seattle Seahawks take on the Denver Broncos.

It's an iconic role that Troy Aikman are taking up this season. Some of the greatest names in the history of sports and entertainment have been in the Monday Night Football booth.

Late greats like John Madden, Pat Summerall and Howard Cosell have had the role. Legendary voices like Al Michaels, Brent Musburger and Mike Tirico have held it too.

Aikman and Joe Buck aren't everyone's cup of tea of course. They've gotten more than their fair share of criticism for how they analyze games.

But ESPN has made it clear that they want the 20-year working relationship between the two talents to be the voices of their top national broadcast.

It's good to see that the two are embracing the significance of it.