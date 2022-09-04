Look: Troy Aikman Names The 'Hardest' Job In Football

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Troy Aikman will get a couple of up-close looks at Mac Jones and the New England Patriots offense in 2022 with his new role on ESPN's "Monday Night Football."

Aikman has spent some time with the Pats QB since the two reportedly share a connection through Jones' throwing coach, Joe Dickinson.

Speaking on the "growing pains" Jones is growing through in New England's offense, the Hall of Famer compared the 23-year-old to Tom Brady and revealed what he believes is the hardest job in football.

“I like Mac Jones; I really do. I think he possesses everything you need to win in the NFL. He’s a lot like Tom [Brady] that way, which has not been a surprise as to why he ended up in New England,” Aikman said.

“I will say, and Bill [Belichick] knows this, I think offensive coordinator is the hardest job in football. I think it’s the most demanding job. They’re hard to find. There’s not a lot of great ones. There’s a lot of them that have titles, but there’s not a lot of great offensive minds."

“I had a chance to play for a couple of the best who have done it [Ernie Zampese and Norv Turner]," Aikman continued. "Man, when you get that playcaller, and they’re in sync with the quarterback, it’s like being in step with a dance partner. It’s the greatest feeling in the world."

Aikman gets his chance to see if Jones and Belichick can create that relationship on Oct. 24 and Dec. 12.