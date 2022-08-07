Look: Tua Tagovailoa Deep Practice Throw Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa may have just had his best throw at Dolphins training camp.

During Sunday's practice session, Tagovailoa uncorked a deep throw to Tyreek Hill and put it perfectly on target between Xavien Howard and Jevon Holland.

It drew a lot of cheers from the fans who were in attendance:

This should quiet some of Tagovailoa's critics that say his deep ball isn't that good.

He just simply has to do this during regular season games to really win everyone over.

It's a make-or-break year for Tagovailoa, especially with the weapons he has at his disposal. Outside of Hill, the Dolphins have Jaylen Waddle, Mike Gesicki, Mohamed Sanu, Cedrick Wilson Jr., Chase Edmonds, and Raheem Mostert as playmakers

We'll have to see if first-year head coach Mike McDaniel can get more out of him as the Dolphins look to compete for a playoff spot.