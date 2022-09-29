Look: Tua Tagovailoa Had 4-Word Response To 'F--k Alabama'

Due to concerns regarding Hurricane Ian, the Miami Dolphins traveled to Cincinnati early to practice for Thursday night's matchup against the Bengals.

On Wednesday, the Dolphins conducted a practice session at the University of Cincinnati's Nippert Stadium — home of the Bearcats football program.

Tua Tagovailoa and his Miami squad were met by several Cincinnati students upon their arrival on campus. One fan shouted "F--k Alabama" at the former Crimson Tide quarterback.

"Ya'll lost to us," Tua shot back with a smile.

Take a look at the incident here:

Last year, Cincinnati finally broke into the College Football Playoff field — becoming the first non-Power Five team to accomplish that feat. In their CFP semifinal, the Bearcats fell to Tua's alma mater 27-6.

This isn't the first reminder Tua will get of his collegiate career this week. He has a familiar quarterback matchup against Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, a former LSU Tigers signal caller. Tua and Burrow faced off in a thrilling No. 2 vs. No. 3 matchup in 2019 that saw LSU come out on top.

The Dolphins and Bengals will face off tomorrow night a 8:15 p.m. ET.