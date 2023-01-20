Look: Tua Tagovailoa Has Message For Fans After Tough Season

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 09: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks to pass against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a rough end to his 2022 season as a concussion caused him to miss the end of the regular season as well as their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.

But despite the tough time he had this season due to injuries, he's keeping his head held high. Taking to Twitter, Tua posted some pictures from this past season with the message that he's looking forward to next season.

"When one chapter ends, another begins. Proud of this last one, excited for the next one!" Tua wrote.

Fans are happy to see that Tua is in high spirits and are looking forward to having him as their starting quarterback in 2022. Just about everyone is wishing him well in the upcoming offseason.

In 13 starts, Tua Tagovailoa went 8-5 and completed 64.8-percent of his passes for 3,548 yards and 25 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. His 6.3-percent touchdown rate, 13.7 yards per completion and 105.5 passer rating were all the highest marks in the league.

But Tua missed multiple games due to concussions that he suffered. He had at least two and potentially three concussions over the course of the 2022 season.

There are many who believe that Tua needs to strongly reconsider continuing to play in the NFL. But it appears that Tua doesn't share their concerns.

Tua Tagovailoa will play in 2023. The only question right now is whether the Dolphins pick up his fifth-year option beforehand.