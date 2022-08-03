Look: Tua Tagovailoa Not Happy Personal News Leaked This Week

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 15: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins prepares to snap the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the first half at Hard Rock Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa wasn't too pleased that news of his marriage leaked. But said that the moment was still very special.

Speaking to Miami media members on Wednesday, Tua spoke on how he likes to keep his life "as private as possible."

I don't know who ended up leaking it, but you must of been waiting outside of the courthouse for an entire week or something. For me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and, you know, that's what we tried to do with me and my wife and my family. But, in this world that's not how it is. It's almost kind of disrespectful, if you will. ... But it is what it is... can't do anything about it. Guys, I have a wife.

Tua was also asked about if marriage has changed his perspective on life or football. And brought some laughs with his response:

Um... no girls for me I guess?

But the former fifth overall pick says it's the same focus heading into what many hope will be a big season for the Dolphins in 2022.