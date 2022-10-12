Look: Tua Tagovailoa Returns To Practice For First Time Since Scary Injury

DAVIE, FLORIDA - AUGUST 18: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins looks on during training camp at Baptist Health Training Facility at Nova Southern University on August 18, 2020 in Davie, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

As Tua Tagovailoa inches closer and closer to returning from concussion protocol, the Dolphins QB returned to practice on Wednesday to begin throwing for the first time since his scary injury on "Thursday Night Football."

"Tua Tagovailoa headed out to practice field with a wide smile and dapping up teammates including expected Week 6 starter Skylar Thompson," said the NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. "This is his first on-field practice with his team since that scary concussion vs. Bengals nearly 2 weeks ago."

Fans reacted to seeing Tua back out there on social media.

"Yesssssssir," one user replied.

"Oh he got his helmet ITS UP," another said.

"Really hoping for the best in terms of his recovery and that he is not pushed to come back before he is ready," a Fins fan commented.

"Just hope he's safe."

"Missed you uno!!!!"

Tua still remains a ways away from returning to game action but this is a great step in the young QB's recovery.