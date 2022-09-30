Look: Tua Tagovailoa Stretchered Off After Scary Hit

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins sits on the turf during the first half of the game against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Just a week after taking a scary hit against the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa suffered yet another scary moment tonight.

Taking on the Cincinnati Bengals, Tua dropped back for a pass in the second quarter. After trying to escape the rush, he was wrapped up by a Bengals pass rusher and slammed to the ground.

Tagovailoa's head slammed against the turf and he appeared to be knocked unconscious during the play. He was stretchered off the field after laying, surrounded by medical personnel for several minutes.

Tagovailoa suffered a scary head injury last weekend against the Bills. After his head hit the turf, he tried to stand back up and get into the Dolphins huddle.

He stumbled on the field and was eventually taken off for medical evaluation. Tagovailoa returned to the game, leading to several questions about the Dolphins' handling of Tua's injury.

We'll have the latest on Tua as it emerges.