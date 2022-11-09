Look: 'Tuesday Night Football' Message For Girlfriend Goes Viral

GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 28: The college football playoff logo on the field before the Fiesta Bowl college football playoff semi final game between the Clemson Tigers and the Ohio State Buckeyes on December 28, 2019 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

For some people, the NFL season can be so engrossing that they tune out almost everything else in their lives for the months that it lasts. But one fan decided to take advantage of that in a clever way.

In a video posted by TikTok user @kadeandmads, the man tells his girlfriend that he's going to "skip out on Tuesday Night Football" to take her on a date. The girlfriend is clearly delighted and appears proud that he's taking off from football for her.

The gag is pretty obvious: There's no such thing as Tuesday Night Football. The NFL has only had the occasional game on a Tuesday due to severe weather or emergency situations. Few if any college games are ever played on Tuesdays either outside of the MAC.

The clip is going viral on Twitter with over 40,000 views and significantly more on TikTok. The replies are incredible though, particularly the ones about him sacrificing "MACtion" at the altar of going on a date:

"Can't believe he gave up #MACtion for sushi," one user lamented.

"Can’t skip tuesday night maction like that," wrote another.

"I thought the video was going cut to the “date” where he took her to the game," a third wrote.

"Gave up on that #MACtion for her. She doesn't understand how lucky she is," another wrote.

Whether or not this was staged, it was funny as hell.