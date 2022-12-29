Look: Turf At Pinstripe Bowl Looks Awful On Thursday

BRONX, NY - DECEMBER 29: A general view of the Pinstripe Bowl logo in the end zone prior to the New Era Pnstripe Bowl on December 29, 2021 at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, NY. (Photo by Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Fewer than 24 hours ago, the Oregon Duck and North Carolina Tar Heels faced off in the Holiday Bowl from Petco Park.

Unfortunately, the field conditions were left lacking. There were visible gaps between sections of the turf and chunks of the field flaked off by the end of the game.

Well, just hours later, another bowl from - from another baseball stadium - is going viral due to poor field conditions. Fans watching the Pinstripe Bowl featuring Syracuse and Minnesota have seen players slip all over the field in just the first quarter of action.

In just the first few minutes of the game, the field was already getting torn up.

"Oh wow, this turf sure has degraded a lot over 4 quarters of football. Wait, my producer is correcting me, 4 minutes of football," one college football Twitter account said.

Not great!

As for the actual game, Minnesota has a 7-0 lead early in the second quarter.