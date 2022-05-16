Look: TV Network Announced For Alabama vs. Texas

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 04: Head Coach Nick Saban of the Alabama Crimson Tide looks on before the SEC Championship game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 04, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Alabama and Texas are set for a rare regular-season meeting on September 10.

FOX will officially televise the highly anticipated encounter between these two prestigious programs, who haven't met during the season in 100 years.

They haven't faced off in any capacity since the Crimson Tide earned a BCS National Championship Game victory over the Longhorns in 2010 behind a combined 325 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Mark Ingram and Trent Richardson.

After falling short to Georgia in last year's title clash, Nick Saban's squad is a top contender to return to the College Football Playoff. Per FanDuel Sportsbook, Alabama is favored by 15 points to defeat Texas on the road.

The Longhorns may not seem like much of a challenge to the SEC juggernaut after going 5-7 in Steve Sarkisian's first season as head coach. However, the former Alabama assistant has bolstered his roster behind the nation's fifth-ranked 2022 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Alabama will present an intriguing early litmus test for Sarkisian's program, and the Crimson Tide will have to stay on their toes to avoid an early trap game.

Fans now know where they can watch this showdown, but there's no official start time yet. However, FOX landing the marquee matchup leads to a strong chance of this representing the network's Big Noon Kickoff game for the second Saturday of the season.