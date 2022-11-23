Look: TV Ratings Are In For USA-Wales Match

DOHA, QATAR - NOVEMBER 21: Walker Zimmerman of USA in action during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match between USA and Wales at Ahmad Bin Ali Stadium on November 21, 2022 in Doha, Qatar. (Photo by Pawel Andrachiewicz/PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images) PressFocus/MB Media/Getty Images

Soccer continues to grow in the United States and the men's national team's World Cup debut vs. Wales on Monday was evidence of that.

Per FOX Sports' PR team, the United States' 1-1 draw drew 8,306,000 television viewers, a marked improvement over their last appearance in the games.

According to FOX, the average viewership of the first three matches was 4,026,000 which is up 193% from the first three of 2018.

The network reached peak viewers from 3:45 to 4:00 PM ET with over nine million fans tuning in. USA vs. Wales was also the most-streamed Group Stage match in FOX's history with AMA of 563,000 watchers.

The most dedicated soccer fans, according to the network were Austin, TX, Cincinnati, OH, Dallas, TX, San Diego, CA and Philadelphia, PA.

The U.S. will be back Friday at 2:00 PM ET for a huge match against England.