Look: TV Ratings Are Out For The 2022 U.S. Open

A general view of the U.S. Open trophy on the seventh hole tee box during previews for the 2019 U.S. Open at Pebble Beach Golf Links on November 8, 2018 in Pebble Beach, California.

The 2022 U.S. Open was decided by mere inches as Matt Fitzpatrick narrowly beat Will Zalatoris to win his first major. Judging by the ratings fans were enjoying the action (though not quite as much as last year).

According to Sports Media Watch, the U.S. Open saw a decline in ratings from last year's tournament at Torrey Pines. But that isn't to say that there weren't some strong moments.

At the time of Fitzpatrick's final hole, 9.2 million viewers were tuned in - the most since 2013. But the 2.9 overall rating was still the lowest for any final round of the U.S. Open since 1988.

It was still a strong ratings day compared to most golf events throughout the year. To date it is the fourth-most viewed golf round of 2022 behind the third and final rounds of the Masters and the final round of last month's PGA Champinoship.

Perhaps it was the absence of Tiger Woods or the controversy around some of the golfers' new allegiance to the controversial LIV Invitational Series that had fans watching something else on Sunday.

The 2022 Open Championship at St. Andrews is only a few weeks away. If the ratings dip continues into mid-summer, the PGA Tour might have a budding problem on its hand.

