Frank Vogel and the Los Angeles Lakers have often been criticized for their lack of strategy and preparation. Are the rumors true? Clippers coach Ty Lue appeared to confirm as much ahead of Friday night’s Clippers-Lakers game.

“We didn’t even prepare for them,” Lue said regarding the Lakers. “We just worked on ourselves.”

He clearly didn’t have many concerns about facing the Lakers, despite the fact they’re led by all-time great LeBron James. Even Clippers forward Terrence Mann admitted before the game they didn’t strategize for LeBron.

“We really did just work on ourselves. … We didn’t talk about that,” Mann said in reference to facing LeBron, via All Clippers Fan Nation.

This is a stunning indictment on Frank Vogel, LeBron James and the rest of the Los Angeles Lakers. Not even the Clippers are afraid of going up against them anymore.

Ty Lue’s strategy paid off, by the way. The Clippers beat the Lakers 105-102 on Friday night. Seven Clippers players scored in double figures. The Lakers, meanwhile, were led by LeBron who had 21 points, 11 rebounds and three assists.

The Lakers are in serious trouble and may just end up missing out on the playoffs all together if they’re not careful. They’re 27-32 on the season, good for ninth in the Western Conference and 2.5 games behind the eighth-place Clippers.

Ty Lue isn’t afraid of the Lakers. It appears the rest of the NBA isn’t as well.