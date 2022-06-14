Look: Tyler Herro Sends Message Amid Relationship Rumors

MIAMI, FLORIDA - MAY 19: Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat reacts against the Boston Celtics in Game Two of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at FTX Arena on May 19, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

In the midst of all the breakup rumors, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wished girlfriend Katya Elise Henry a happy 28th birthday.

Calling the mother of his child "the most beautiful girl in the world."

In a Tuesday Instagram post showing photos of himself, Henry and their daughter Zya, Herro captioned the series of pictures with a sweet message for the fitness model.

Happy Birthday to the most beautiful girl in the world. Words can’t describe how much I appreciate you. Aint no tellin where we’d be at without you. You’ve been my rock holding it down for 2 years, I can’t wait to see what life has in store for us. Enjoy. Smile. More life to 28 biggggg babbyyyy.

It's nice to see the couple of two years seemingly on good terms after many thought Henry broke things off with the Sixth Man of the Year when she posted cheating quotes on her IG story.

The WBK Fit founder had also unfollowed Tyler Herro on social media and removed all images of them together.

But, she's back to following him now.