Look: Tyreek Hill Has 6-Word Message For Amon-Ra St. Brown

Amon-Ra St. Brown was the 112th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, meaning 16 wide receivers were selected before him in the draft process.

St. Brown has made it a point to remember all the receivers who were selected ahead of him. During Sunday's win over the Washington Commanders, the Detroit wideout made note of the production (or lack thereof) of Dyami Brown — the 82nd overall pick in the 2021 draft.

"I don't forget things like that, he said. "... I didn't see him in the game much."

Superstar wide receiver Tyreek Hill is a fan of this attitude. The Miami Dolphins pass catcher took to Twitter with a message for St. Brown.

"Talk your shiii don’t change lol," he wrote.

Like St. Brown, Hill was widely overlooked in his draft process. The Chiefs selected the would-be All-Pro receiver with a fifth-round pick in the 2016 draft. 18 wideouts were selected before Hill at 165th overall.

Hill currently leads the NFL in receiving yards with 284. St. Brown is tied for second in receiving touchdowns with three — two of which came during Sunday's win over the Commanders. The up-and-coming receiver finished the game with nine receptions for 112 yards and two scores.

St. Brown will look to continue his strong production with a matchup against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.