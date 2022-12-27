Look: Tyreek Hill Names His Favorite Receiver To Watch

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins warms up before the game against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

With his electric athleticism and elite top-end speed, Tyreek Hill is one of the most entertaining wide receivers in the league.

So, who does The Cheetah like to watch?

During a recent live stream, Hill named Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb as his favorite wideout to watch in the NFL.

"I ain't gonna lie, I like CeeDee Lamb. That boy is so smooth out there," he said.

Hill ranks second in the NFL with 1,632 yards through 15 games. Lamb ranks eighth with 1,207 yards. Lamb has found the end zone one more time than Hill, notching eight touchdowns to his seven.

There may be a little recency bias in Hill's answer. This past weekend, Lamb lit up the Philadelphia Eagles for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 10 receptions.

Hill will have another chance to watch Lamb in primetime as the Cowboys face off against the Tennessee Titans in a standalone Thursday Night Football matchup this week.