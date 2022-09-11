Look: Tyreek Hill's Postgame Comment On Mike McDaniel Goes Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 11: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins carries the ball during the first quarter against the New England Patriots at Hard Rock Stadium on September 11, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images) Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Tyreek Hill had some interesting praise for coach Mike McDaniel after the Dolphins 20-7 over the New England Patriots on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in his postgame media session, Miami's new addition said “McDaniel’s gonna need a wheel barrow for his nuts to carry them around," following his decision to go for it on a key 4th-and-7.

Cheetah's comments started to go viral shortly after.

"Meanwhile, in Miami:" tweeted Niners beat writer Jake Hutchinson.

"I love this man," a Dolphins fan said.

"This made me fall out of my chair."

A change in culture on South Beach.