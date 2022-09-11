Look: Tyreek Hill's Postgame Comment On Mike McDaniel Goes Viral
Tyreek Hill had some interesting praise for coach Mike McDaniel after the Dolphins 20-7 over the New England Patriots on Sunday.
Talking to reporters in his postgame media session, Miami's new addition said “McDaniel’s gonna need a wheel barrow for his nuts to carry them around," following his decision to go for it on a key 4th-and-7.
Cheetah's comments started to go viral shortly after.
"Meanwhile, in Miami:" tweeted Niners beat writer Jake Hutchinson.
"I love this man," a Dolphins fan said.
"This made me fall out of my chair."
A change in culture on South Beach.