Look: Tyreek Hill's Reaction To 'Butt Punt' Is Going Viral

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - MAY 24: Tyreek Hill #10 of the Miami Dolphins catches the ball during the Miami Dolphins OTAs at the Baptist Health Training Complex on May 24, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Joel Auerbach/Getty Images) Joel Auerbach/Getty Images

Something new occurred during the Bills-Dolphins game on Sunday afternoon.

For the first time ever, there was a "butt punt" after Mark Sanchez had the infamous "butt fumble" about a decade ago.

Dolphins punter Thomas Morstead had a punt from the endzone hit off Trent Sherfield's punt, which resulted in a Bills safety. It made the score 21-19 before the Dolphins were able to stop the Bills on the final possession of the game.

After the game, Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill was asked about the play that went viral and had a hilarious answer about it.

“I’ve never seen a butt punt…but next time (Sherfield’s) gonna catch it with his butt cheeks. Because he’s got strong butt cheeks," Hill said.

This is obviously a joke, but it would probably hurt even more if Sherfield caught the ball with his butt cheeks.

This will likely be a play that's talked about for years to come.