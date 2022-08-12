Look: Tyson Fury Announces New Decision On His Boxing Future

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury sits on his throne before entering the ring prior to the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images) Julian Finney/Getty Images

Earlier this year, heavyweight boxing superstar Tyson Fury opened the door for a potential return to the sport after his long layoff if the price was right. But today - on his birthday - Fury made a more permanent decision on his boxing future.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Fury announced that he is retiring and staying retired. He offered his thanks to everyone who has been a part of his career through the years.

"MASSIVE THANKS TO EVERYONE WHO HAD AN INPUT IN MY CAREER OVER THE YEARS & AFTER LONG HARD CONVERSATIONS [I've finally] DECIDED TO WALK AWAY & ON MY 34th BIRTHDAY I SAY Bon voyage," Fury wrote.

"The Gypsy King" last fought in April, when he knocked out Dillian Whyte in the sixth round to retain his heavyweight title. He said after the win that the fight would be the last of his career.

Tyson Fury began his professional boxing career in 2008 and reeled off seven straight knockouts before getting his first regional title fights. But in 2015, he rose to international fame by upsetting longtime unified heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko.

Fury took a three-year hiatus for personal reasons after that huge win, during which he began plotting his next mega fight. That big fight back in 2018 when he challenged undefeated heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder for the WBC title.

Fury fought Wilder to a draw in the first of three fights. He would knock Wilder out to win the title in 2020, and knock him out again in 2021 to retain it.

Hardcore boxing fans will lament that Fury never fought fellow English boxer Anthony Joshua.

But even when retirement announcements are concerned, never say never.

Have we seen the last of The Gypsy King?