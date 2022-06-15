Look: Tyson Fury Reveals His Price To Come Out Of Retirement

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 22: Tyson Fury (L) punches Deontay Wilder during their Heavyweight bout for Wilder's WBC and Fury's lineal heavyweight title on February 22, 2020 at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

After beating Dillian Whyte in April to retain his heavyweight boxing title, Tyson Fury announced his retirement. But as with so many fighters, he can be convinced to come out of retirement.

In a recent video message he posted on Twitter, Fury said that he is still "happily retired." But he added that he would be willing to step back into the ring one more time - for $500 million.

"Just a quick message to let everyone know that I, the Gypsy King, am happily retired. But to get me out of retirement, considering I don't need the money and I don't need the aggravation, it's gonna cost these people half a billy," Fury said.

That's a big ask - maybe a prohibitively big one. And there aren't even that many opponents who could potentially generate enough revenue to make a fight like that worth it.

But there might be a few out there...

The dream fight that boxing fans have wanted for the past decade is a match between Tyson Fury and former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua. But after losing two of his last four fights, it's a less appealing fight than it was back in 2018.

A title heavyweight fight against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk could be appealing. His upcoming rematch with Anthony Joshua could determine whether he has enough starpower to generate revenue.

There probably won't be enough interest in a fourth fight between Fury and former heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

A cross-promotional fight with a UFC superstar like Francis Ngannou or Jon Jones might be the only thing that could really seal the deal.

Will Tyson Fury ever box again?