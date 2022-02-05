Look: U.S. Gymnastics Star Suni Lee Just Scored A Perfect 10

Suni Lee is incredible (in case you didn’t know).

On Saturday, the Olympic gold medalist scored the first perfect 10 of her young collegiate career with an amazing performance on the uneven bars.

At just 18 years old, Lee has already separated herself as one of the best gymnasts in the world. And now as an Auburn Tiger, the Time100 member is continuing to shine under the brightest lights.

Just six days ago, Lee earned her first all-around win in college – beating the Crimson Tide and putting her stamp on one of the biggest rivalries in college sports. Lee came to Auburn as one of the most hyped signees to ever sign on with the Tigers. And event after event she backs it up.

This likely won’t be Suni Lee’s last perfect 10 before her collegiate career is over.