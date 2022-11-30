Look: U.S. Senator Wants 1 NFL Franchise To Move

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JANUARY 08: A detail of the official National Football League NFL logo is seen painted on the turf as the New York Giants host the Atlanta Falcons during their NFC Wild Card Playoff game at MetLife Stadium on January 8, 2012 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Nick Laham/Getty Images)

With an opt-out available at MetLife Stadium in the very near future, one member of the U.S. government is making the push for the Jets to return to their rightful home in New York.

Per Mike Mazzeo of Legal Sports Report, Sen. Joe Addabbo wants the Jets to move to Willets Point, Queens with the idea that NY officials could build the franchise a 70,000-80,000 seat in the city's biggest borough.

Fans reacted to the proposal on social media.

"This would be sick," a user said. "Jets should capitalize on this."

"Bring them home," a fan tweeted at owner Woody Johnson.

"Please make this happen!" another pleaded. "Having to drive to that giant ac is torture enough let alone hearing people say 'they don’t even play in NY.'"

"BRING. THE. JETS. HOME."

"God this would be amazing," another said. "Make this happen Addabbo!"

"Please please please …. get us out of that dump," another commented. "It fits the Giants better."

"I'm literally begging for our own stadium bro we already get hosed on taxes anyway."

What you do guys think of the possible move?