Look: U.S. Swimmer Was Saved From Drowning By Coach

A frightening scene unfolded on Wednesday at the world championships in Budapest, Hungary. American artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez lost consciousness while in the pool.

Fortunately for Alvarez, she was rescued by her coach Andrea Fuentes.

Fuentes, a four-time Olympic medalist, jumped into the pool as soon as she saw Alvarez sink to the bottom.

Once she was finally rescued, Alvarez received medical attention and was taken away on a stretcher.

Fuentes explained what exactly happened and what led to her jumping in to save Alvarez.

"Anita is much better; she is already at her best. It was a good scare, to be honest," Fuentes said, via ESPN. "I jumped into the water again because I saw that no one, no lifeguard, was jumping in. I got a little scared because she wasn't breathing, but now she's fine. She has to rest."

U.S. Artistic Swimming announced that Alvarez will meet with doctors this Thursday.

"Anita suffered another medical emergency, similar to last year at qualifiers, at the conclusion of her swim," U.S. Artistic Swimming's statement read. "We’ll provide an update from Anita when she has had the chance to rest and be fully evaluated by medical staff. Until then, we are celebrating seven amazing performances by her across five days of competition."