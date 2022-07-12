Look: UCLA Responds To Question About Big Ten Travel Concerns

PHOENIX, AZ - DECEMBER 26: UCLA Bruins takes the field for the Cactus Bowl against the Kansas State Wildcats at Chase Field on December 26, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images)

Just last month, the college sports world learned that USC and UCLA would be joining the Big Ten in 2024.

The news came just months after Texas and Oklahoma announced their move to the SEC. Unlike Texas and Oklahoma, though, there are concerns about what the move looks like - logistically - with USC and UCLA so far from the rest of the Big Ten.

Fans were concerned teams would struggle making the trip to the East coast. UCLA has addressed those concerns.

"We are mindful that a mostly East-coast conference schedule would impact our student-athletes in other ways, such as travel time, but we intend to reduce any such burdens with creative scheduling and using increased Athletics resources to provide faster and more efficient transportation options," the school said in a statement.

"We also anticipate our road game times to be at more friendly times for our West Coast family and fans, ensuring more visibility for our storied programs."

Did USC and UCLA make the right decision for their student-athletes or was this move just about the money?