Look: UCLA's Crowd For Big Game vs. Utah Is Embarrassing

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The UCLA football program has become infamous for its inability to draw a crowd at Rose Bowl Stadium.

Despite being 5-0 on the season and ranked as the No. 18 team in the country, the Bruins fanbase failed to fill the stadium for a marquee home matchup against the No. 11 Utah Utes on Saturday.

Today's contest drew a larger crowd than normal, but there were still plenty of empty seats in the stadium.

Take a look at some crowd pictures here:

Despite this lacking crowd, the Bruins put on an excellent performance on Saturday. The team kept its unbeaten streak alive, notching a 42-25 final score over the Utes.

UCLA has now taken down two top-15 teams in a row, beating No. 15 Washington 40-32 last Saturday.

Perhaps this big-time victory will help draw some more fans to Rose Bowl Stadium for the Bruins' next home-game matchup against Stanford on October 29.

UCLA will face off against No. 12 Oregon in Eugene next weekend.