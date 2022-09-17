Look: UCLA's Crowd Is Abysmal Again Today

PASADENA, CA - OCTOBER 29: General view during the game between the California Golden Bears and the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl on October 29, 2011 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

It hasn't been the most exciting time for UCLA football and the poor turnouts continued on Saturday.

Ben Bolch of the LA Times shared just how down bad the Bruins are, posting a photo to Twitter of a mostly empty student section at the Rose Bowl.

"Solid UCLA student turnout for move-in weekend before start of classes," Bolch said.

The pic got some viral reaction from fans.

"It's 70 degrees. Are we allowed to criticize turnout now?" one user replied.

"For those of you who don’t know: UCLA’s campus is in Westwood and the Bruins play in Pasadena so it’s about 43 minutes without traffic and LA always has traffic," another said.

"UCLA and USC will be playing road games in their own stadiums against Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin and maybe Penn State. Good chance road fans outnumber home fans."

"On a day where UCLA’s top commit in 2023 is visiting Texas A&M…" an analyst pointed out.

UCLA currently finds itself down 10-6 to South Alabama.