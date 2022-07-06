Look: UFC Champion Fighter Not Happy With Chris Pratt

UFC Champion Israel Adesanya went after Chris Pratt in a big way on Wednesday morning.

Pratt criticized Adesanya for his performance at UFC 276 over the weekend while on the official UFC broadcast.

“I don't know this game -- I'm just an actor, but I'm not a fan, man," Pratt said via TMZ. "I’m not a fan of coming out like all that talk, and then just kind of putting on a little bit of a pitter-patter. I’m like, 'C’mon, man. You’ve got to cash on that promise of being so bad*ss.'"

Adesanya wasn't having it and posted a funny tweet of Pratt getting hit in the face by a keyboard in the movie "Wanted."

"Good morning," Adesanya tweeted. "I’m the man. You’re just some fan."

Adesanya is currently 23-1 all-time as a UFC fighter so he likely doesn't care what pratt says about him.

Could we see a response from Pratt? Stay tuned.