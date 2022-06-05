Look: UFC Fighter Responds To Criticism Of His Pride Shorts

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 20: A detailed view of the UFC Championship belt prior to the UFC on Fox: Velasquez v Dos Santos - Press Conference at W Hollywood on September 20, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Victor Decolongon/Getty Images)

UFC flyweight star Jeff Molina notched his third straight win for the promotion with a decision victory over Zhalgas Zhumagulov yesterday. But after the win he took a moment to respond to criticism of his Pride-themed shorts.

Speaking to the media after last night's UFC Fight Night event, Molina went off on those who criticized him for showing off a pair of Pride shorts earlier in the week. He said that he's received nasty messages despite being straight and lamented how some fans aren't more open-minded.

"I just thought in 2022 people would be a little more open-minded and not pieces of s-t. But I guess I was wrong," Molina said.

Molina went on to admonish people who justify intolerance and hatred for LGBT+ people through religion. He found it "crazy" that people judge others for who they want to be with.

The replies to Jeff Molina's statement have encapsulated the entire scope of opinions. Many are supporting Molina for having the courage to speak out and defend his stance on the issue.

Others, predictably, are calling Molina an attention-seeker and saying that LGBT+ support is "littered" everywhere to the point that it annoys them.

As for Molina's MMA career, things are going pretty well right now. He's won 10 straight matches since 2018, during which he earned a UFC contract on Dana White's Contender Series 30.

In his UFC debut at UFC 261 last year he won a Fight of the Night bonus over Aori Qileng.