Look: UFC Star Calls Colin Kaepernick A ‘Coward’

A UFC star took to social media this week to refer to Colin Kaepernick as a “coward” for the Fidel Castro shirt he wore years ago.

Back in 2016, the former NFL quarterback wore a shirt featuring Castro. At the time, he spoke to Sports Illustrated about his reasons for doing so.

“I agree with the investment in education,” Kaepernick said at the time, via Sports Illustrated. “I also agree with the investment in free universal health care as well as the involvement in helping end apartheid in South Africa. …I would hope that everybody agrees those things are good things. And trying to push the false narrative that I was a supporter of the oppressive things that he did is just not true.

“One thing that Fidel Castro did do is they have the highest literacy rate because they invest more in their education system than they do in their prison system. Which we do not do here, even though we’re fully capable of doing that.”

UFC star Jorge Masvidal took to social media this week to react to an old photo of Kaepernick in the shirt.

“Know ur history and facts cowards like this fool should be sent to live in Cuba see what they say after a day there,” he wrote.

Masvidal, 36, said his father escaped Cuba when he was 14 years old. He’s called for the world to rally around the Cuban’s protests against the government.