Look: UFC Star's Response To Taylor Rooks Is Going Viral

Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks recently sat down with UFC star Israel Adesanya for a featured interview.

During the interview, Rooks asked Adesanya the craziest thing he's ever done to cut weight.

The 33-year-old fighter gave a response that's going viral on social media. He told a wild story about his days as an amateur kick boxer.

Take a look at Adesanya's NSFW response here:

"One thing about this job….you never know what you’re going to hear lmao Asked Israel Adesanya the craziest thing he had to do to cut weight. We weren’t …expecting the response," Rooks wrote on Twitter.

Adesanya has come a long way since those amateur kick boxing days. Now as one of the brightest stars in the UCF, he has far more professional methods of making weight.