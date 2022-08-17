Look: Ultramarathon Runner Was Victim Of Terrifying Attack

MILL VALLEY, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 10: Ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes does a training run in Mount Tamalpais State Park on June 10, 2020 in Mill Valley, California. Mount Tamalpais State Park recently reopened after being closed for months due to the coronavirus. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images) Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Last week, ultramarathon runner Dean Karnazes was on a 150-mile run when he was suddenly attacked by a coyote. This occurred in California's Marin Headlands.

Karnazes posted a video on social media shortly after the attack. He was visibly bleeding from his mouth.

Fortunately for Karnazes, the coyote ran away after he defended himself.

"I just had something rather terrifying happen. I was at an 150-mile trail run and got attacked by a coyote" Karnazes said in the video. "It knocked me over and thankfully I was running with poles so I whacked it and ran away. Kind of brutal. Not sure what I’m gonna do but I guess I gotta keep going or else it’ll probably come back for me."

In a later post on Instagram, Karnazes asked his followers to say something if they see someone feeding coyotes near Marin Headlands.

"As I’ve witnessed firsthand, people (mostly tourist) have been feeding wild coyotes in the Marin Headlands area of California. This has got to stop," he wrote. "If you see someone feeding a coyote, please say something. The local Rangers are doing the best they can, but we trail runners are out in these areas more than anyone."

Hopefully, Karnazes doesn't have another run-in with a coyote.