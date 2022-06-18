Look: Umpire's Helmet Camera Obliterated By Pitch

CARY, NC - FEBRUARY 23: NCAA baseball during a game between Wagner and Penn State at Coleman Field at USA Baseball National Training Complex on February 23, 2020 in Cary, North Carolina. (Photo by Andy Mead/ISI Photos/Getty Images)

Pour one out for Saturday's umpire cam at the Men's College World Series.

During Saturday's game between Arkansas and No. 2 Stanford, Razorbacks catcher/infielder Michael Turner fouled off a pitch directly into the ump cam, completely destroying it.

On social media, it didn't seem like fans were too upset to see it go.

"Thank goodness," one user replied.

"Thank God," another chimed in.

"The debris!" another said of the umpire cam.

"Oh no, does this mean we won't get to see 10 pitches a game at a crooked angle half blocked by a batter?" asked another.

"[Michael Turner] is a man of the people." tweeted another fan.

"[Michael Turner] doing the Lord's work."

Arkansas finds itself up 9-1 in the bottom of the seventh.