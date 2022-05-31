Look: Unbelievable MLB Home Run Robbery Going Viral

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JULY 24: A general view of play between the Colorado Rockies and the Texas Rangers on Opening Day at Globe Life Field on July 24, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. The 2020 season had been postponed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Eli White made an early submission for Catch of the Year on Monday night.

Tampa Bay Rays first baseman Ji-Man Choi appeared to hit a three-run homer during the top of the first inning at Choctaw Stadium. White, however, had other plans.

The Texas Rangers center fielder leaped well above the outfield fence and extended over the railing to take away the home run.

While both Rays baserunners tagged up after the amazing catch, Rangers starter Glen Otto got of the opening inning unscathed. Texas then scored two runs against Drew Rasmussen in the bottom half to take an early lead.

Having entered Monday's game batting .171 with 32 strikeouts in 86 plate appearances, White hasn't notched an extra-base hit since April 21. But the Rangers keep the speedy 27-year-old around for his sensational defense.

White had to time a high jump perfectly to have any chance of successfully making the catch. This one could resurface on highlight reels for a long time.