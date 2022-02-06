Look: UNC Fans Appear To Chant NSFW Message At Coach K

Just because it’s Mike Krzyzewski‘s last game in Chapel Hill doesn’t mean he’s going to get a warm welcome. At Saturday night’s game, the Tar Heels faithful had some not so safe for work remarks for Coach K when Duke touched the floor.

We’ll let you fill in the blanks.

They’re not saying “Farewell Coach K”… pic.twitter.com/72e9CAoGLh — Joe Ovies (@joeovies) February 5, 2022

Coach K, the winningest coach in Division I men’s basketball history, entered the Dean E. Smith Center for the last time in his career Saturday night. Owning a 49-46 record over UNC during his tenure as the Blue devils head coach, Krzyzewski’s squad (18-3) once again entered as the favorites.

Coach K has been a part of too many classics to count in that building. And it’s likely the only arena on Krzyzewski’s farewell tour that won’t give him a lovely sendoff and figurative bouquet of flowers.

Early in the second half, Duke leads Hubert Davis’ Tar Heels 49-28 after scoring the first 10 points out of the break. Best believe they’ll be doing anything they can to send Coach K off with a win in his last UNC matchup.