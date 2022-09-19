Look: Undercover Eli Manning Tryout Video Is Going Viral

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 24: Eli Manning of the New York Giants announces his retirement during a press conference on January 24, 2020 at Quest Diagnostic Training Center in East Rutherford, New Jersey.The two time Super Bowl MVP is retiring after 16 seasons with the team. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Eli Manning decided to go incognito mode in a viral video.

The legendary New York Giants quarterback went by the made of "Chad Powers" as a walk-on at Penn State.

He was rocking a wig and a mustache in the video and got to run a 5.49 40-yard dash.

Manning then made it up about him being homeschooled and ended up doing some passing drills for some of the coaches.

The video is only a little over three and a half minutes long, but it's epic:

No one suspects anything during the video, which might be the best part.

Based on the movement and the throws, Manning definitely looks like he can make some NFL-worthy throws even though he's been retired for the last several seasons.

Who knows, maybe "Chad Powers" will get an offer from the Nittany Lions to play in Happy Valley next season.