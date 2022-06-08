Look: Undrafted Free Agent From 2022 Is Retiring

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

The Detroit Lions have placed an undrafted cornerback on the reserved/retirement list.

Former Virginia Tech star cornerback Jermaine Waller has retired from the NFL, per the Lions' official Twitter account.

Waller reportedly wasn't at practice on Monday and now everybody knows why.

He played at Virginia Tech for four seasons (2018-21) and was one of the top cornerbacks in the country during his senior season. He finished with 45 total tackles (30 solo), four interceptions (one pick-6), and five passes defended.

Despite that great season, he went undrafted in this year's NFL Draft before signing a contract with the Lions. He was always a bit of a long shot to make the roster, but he was still giving it a go before coming to this decision.

We'll have to see what's next for Waller going forward.